TV Ratings (27/04/2025): 1% Club Wins Prime Time, Liverpool FC Wins The Night

Seven notched up ratings success on Sunday night prime time, but the real action was happening in the early hours on Monday morning.

Seven had five of the top 10 shows, including Seven News (2.49 million reach and an average audience of 1.48 million), The 1% Club (2.21 million reach) and the final leaders debate ahead of the election (1.675 million).

Nine’s News (reach of 2.47 million), Travel Guides (reach of 2.16 million) and 60 Minutes (1.53 million) also attracted strong TV audiences.

But, arguably, the biggest moment on TV kicked off at 1.30am, when Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspurs to pick up their 20th top flight success, becoming the most successful English club in the process.

OzTAM doesn’t measure how many people watch Optus Sport, so B&T can only assume the figure is significant.

Here are the top 20 programs for Sunday night