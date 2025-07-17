Cummins&Partners Nabs UM’s Ben McCallum To Lead Media Division

Cummins&Partners has appointed former UM Australia managing director Ben McCallum to lead the indie agency’s media offering as general manager of media.

McCallum brings over 20 years of experience to the role, including senior leadership positions at MediaCom as well as his three years at UM’s Sydney office.

McCallum’s new role will involve leading the evolution of Cummins&Partners’ media product across Australia. This appointment is part of the agency’s strategy to enhance its integrated model, where media, creative, strategy, and PR operate as one unit.

“What drew me to C&P was the chance to work inside a truly integrated model, where media isn’t an add-on but part of the thinking from day one. From the first few conversations, it just made sense. There was a shared view on the pace things need to move, and the role media can play when it’s working closely with creative and strategy. It’s the kind of setup that can really shift things for clients – commercially and creatively,” McCallum said.

“We didn’t want a media leader who just ticks boxes. We wanted someone who could challenge conventions, integrate deeply with creative, and help build the kind of media product that makes clients sit up. Ben’s the real deal – smart, commercial and creatively engaged. That’s a rare mix, and we’re lucky to have him,” founder and chief creative officer Sean Cummins added.