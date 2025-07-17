AdvertisingNewsletter

Cummins&Partners Nabs UM’s Ben McCallum To Lead Media Division

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Cummins&Partners has appointed former UM Australia managing director Ben McCallum to lead the indie agency’s media offering as general manager of media.

McCallum brings over 20 years of experience to the role, including senior leadership positions at MediaCom as well as his three years at UM’s Sydney office.

McCallum’s new role will involve leading the evolution of Cummins&Partners’ media product across Australia. This appointment is part of the agency’s strategy to enhance its integrated model, where media, creative, strategy, and PR operate as one unit.

“What drew me to C&P was the chance to work inside a truly integrated model, where media isn’t an add-on but part of the thinking from day one. From the first few conversations, it just made sense. There was a shared view on the pace things need to move, and the role media can play when it’s working closely with creative and strategy. It’s the kind of setup that can really shift things for clients – commercially and creatively,” McCallum said.

“We didn’t want a media leader who just ticks boxes. We wanted someone who could challenge conventions, integrate deeply with creative, and help build the kind of media product that makes clients sit up. Ben’s the real deal – smart, commercial and creatively engaged. That’s a rare mix, and we’re lucky to have him,” founder and chief creative officer Sean Cummins added.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

