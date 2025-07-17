TV Ratings (16/07/2025): ACA Investigates 92-Year-Old Widower Forced To Live In Hotels As Flood Repairs Stall

In an incredibly quiet night on TV last night, even the news only just putted along with Nine hitting a total TV national reach of 2,134,000 and a national average of 1,357,000. Seven came in just behind with a total TV national reach of 2,103,000 but won on averages with a national average 40,000 viewers higher than Nine.

A Current Affair also did the numbers for Nine last night. The program delved into the story of a 92-year-old man who has been displaced from his own home due to flooding and mould. Waging a war on the building’s body corporate, Joe’s unit was hit hard when Tropical Cyclone Alfred crossed the south-east Queensland coast earlier this year, forcing them to rip up the damaged carpets and part of the wall. It is the sixth time his Brisbane home, which he shared with his wife Rahleen, has flooded.

Forced to live in hotels ever since, and having now lost Rahleen to ovarian cancer Joe is refusing to pay $15,000 in body corporate fees until the matter is fixed. But, locked in a vicious cylce, Joe’s body corporate told A Current Affair that it is obligated to recover unpaid levies, and failure to do so can affect the ability to maintain common property.

It was a made-for-ACA affair, and it proved a ratings success for Nine, cracking just over a million average viewers and placing third overall for the night.