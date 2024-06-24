TV Ratings (23/6/24): Travel Guides Take On Canadian Thrills

Aussies have the travel bug! Travel Guides raked in a Total TV National Reach of 2,241,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,360,000.

Aussies watched as the Travel Guides team explored Eastern Canada looking for thrills. Their first stop was Toronto’s staggering 550m high CN Tower edge walk, a hands-free experience, to say the least.

“This is not on our bucket list,” said Bri. Before you know it, she’s screaming at the top of her lungs.

“THIS IS SO SCARY!” Bri cried as she leaned back off the viewing platform.

Next, Matt and Brett faced some of the biggest rapids in the world, as they embarked on the Whirlpool ‘Jet Wet Boat Tour’.

“That’s not a good sign,” feared Brett moments before the boat picked up speed and spun on its edge.

Matt and Brett squeezed hands and screamed through the experience.

In next week’s episode, the team will explore Tasmania.

Also on Nine Network, 60 Minutes raked in a Total TV National Average Audience of 752,000.

Over on Seven Network, Dream Home host Chris Brown dropped a bombshell, revealing what contestants would need to do to win a coveted $100,000 off their mortgage.

“The top three couples on the leaderboard will go head-to-head in one final epic renovation. You’ll have your scores reset to zero and the final three teams will be duking it out to create the one thing that completes the Aussie dream home — the great Aussie backyard. However, unlike your Dream Houses, the top three teams will battle it out from their own homes and create their own dream backyards,” he explained.

“And if you’re the couple with the highest-scoring backyard, you win the grand prize of $100,000 off your mortgage”.

The announcement was met with excited laughs and nervous sighs and raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,743,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 801,000.