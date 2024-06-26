NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (25/06/2024): The Battle Of The 6pm News Bulletin Heats Up

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
1 Min Read

The battle of the 6 p.m. news came to a close call last night, with Seven just slipping in above Nine. Seven achieved a total TV national reach of 2,066,000, just above Nine’s 2,042,000. 

Viewers watched with bated breath as Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was released from prison after more than five years after striking a plea deal with the United States that would see him sentenced to 62 months time already served. Greg Lynn was also top in the news stories for the night, having been found guilty of murdering retiree Carol Clay at a Victorian campsite four years ago. The jury, however, acquitted him of murdering fellow camper Russell Hill.

A Current Affair got back to what it does best with a private tour of a run-down estate. Over time, it has become a magnet for vandals but is now back on the market with a shocking potential price tag.

Meanwhile, over on Ten, The Cheap Seats raked in its biggest audience of the year as Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald poked fun at the week, joined by Mel Tracina, Georgie Tunny, and comedian Luke McGregor.

Related posts:

  1. Thursday TV Ratings Wrap-up: The Bachelorette Finale Gifts Ten Its Top Night For 2017
  2. Wednesday TV Ratings Wrap: Seven Records Lowest-ever Audience For Melbourne Cup
  3. Sunday TV Ratings Wrap: Lisa Wilkinson Helps The Sunday Project To Biggest Ever Audience
  4. Monday TV Ratings Wrap: Seven’s ‘The Real Full Monty’ Outstrips Nine’s Ninjas
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

GroupM & Omnicom In Two-Horse Race To Win Amazon’s Mammoth Global Media Account As Pitch Enters Final Stages
Youth homelessness is on the rise and underfunded support services are struggling to keep up
‘We’ve Seen A Huge Rise In Young People Impacted By Domestic And Sexual Violence’ – Why You Should Support Unltd’s Adland Bailout
Sunita Gloster AM Begins Role As Chair Of DCA Board
“Not In The Best Intesrests Of The Game”: Nine Strips Origin Ad
Register Lost your password?