TV Ratings (25/06/2024): The Battle Of The 6pm News Bulletin Heats Up

The battle of the 6 p.m. news came to a close call last night, with Seven just slipping in above Nine. Seven achieved a total TV national reach of 2,066,000, just above Nine’s 2,042,000.

Viewers watched with bated breath as Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was released from prison after more than five years after striking a plea deal with the United States that would see him sentenced to 62 months time already served. Greg Lynn was also top in the news stories for the night, having been found guilty of murdering retiree Carol Clay at a Victorian campsite four years ago. The jury, however, acquitted him of murdering fellow camper Russell Hill.

A Current Affair got back to what it does best with a private tour of a run-down estate. Over time, it has become a magnet for vandals but is now back on the market with a shocking potential price tag.

Meanwhile, over on Ten, The Cheap Seats raked in its biggest audience of the year as Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald poked fun at the week, joined by Mel Tracina, Georgie Tunny, and comedian Luke McGregor.