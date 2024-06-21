TV Ratings (20/06/2024): NSW Blues Finally Take Home A Win!

With a split round ahead of us as we approach State of Origin Game 2, Aussies felt the lack of Thursday night footy last night, with viewers desperate for any glimpse at NRL action they could get.

With the options limited, a total TV national reach of 1,206,000 tuned in to the Nine Network for the Under 19’s State of Origin – a huge showing for a non-first grade match.

The reserve grade showdown played live from Leichhardt Oval saw the NSW Blues come out on top of QLD Maroons 14 points to 10 – a massive win not just for the Nine Network but also for the nation’s loyal NSW supporters, desperate to finally witness a blue win (we will take whatever we can get).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NSW Rugby League (@nswrl)

There was also a notable lack of AFL on our screens last night as the sporting competition revealed that there will likely be no Thursday night games for the back half of their 2024 season. Despite the timeslot being a frequent ratings winner for the Seven Network, the league has already scheduled a record 14 Thursday night matches this year – three more than last season. It is expected that this number will build when a new $4.5 billion broadcast agreement starts in 2025. The new deal will mandate that the first 15 rounds of the season must feature a Thursday night matchup to be broadcast on Channel 7 and 7+ Digital.

With footy content noticeably lacking, it was a successful night for ABC overall, with three shows making a record appearance in the top ten. 7:30, ABC News and Restoration Australia came in at 8th, 9th and 10th position, respectively, each achieving a total TV national reach of over 1,000,000.