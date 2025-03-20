TV Ratings (19/3/25): Nine’s Scrublands Rides MAFS’ Coattails

Another day, another victory for Nine’s Married At First Sight in the overnight TV ratings.

Nine’s embattled but apparently engrossing behemoth continues to lead the ratings with last night’s show recording a Total TV reach of 2,789,000; an average audience of 1,718,000 and a BVOD average of 454,000.

And what a show it was as Jacqui slammed her “evil” husband Ryan who she says is a “detriment to the world”.

“When I think of him, I think of evil. I didn’t come here to support an evil person. He’s not self-aware at all,” she said.

Anyway, Nine’s Scrublands, which originally ran on Stan, received a welcome bump from its scheduling right after MAFS.

It saw a reach of an impressive 1,536,000 but it’s average—which has a longer threshold to record a view was a third of that at 510,000. It’s BVOD average was 73,000.

Seven’s The 1% Club UK and Home and Away performed admirably. The former notched a reach of 1,520,000, an average of 831,000 and a BVOD average of 48,000. The latter, meanwhile, recorded a reach of 1,453,000, an average of 887,000 and a BVOD average of 143,000.

Channel 10’s top rating show was Gogglebox. Some 945,000 people tuned in to watch others watch TV, though its average was 478,000 and its BVOD was 33,000.