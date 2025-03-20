NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (19/3/25): Nine’s Scrublands Rides MAFS’ Coattails

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Jacqui and Ryan enjoying a pre-argument drink.

Another day, another victory for Nine’s Married At First Sight in the overnight TV ratings. 

Nine’s embattled but apparently engrossing behemoth continues to lead the ratings with last night’s show recording a Total TV reach of 2,789,000; an average audience of 1,718,000 and a BVOD average of 454,000.

And what a show it was as Jacqui slammed her “evil” husband Ryan who she says is a “detriment to the world”.

“When I think of him, I think of evil. I didn’t come here to support an evil person. He’s not self-aware at all,” she said.

Anyway, Nine’s Scrublands, which originally ran on Stan, received a welcome bump from its scheduling right after MAFS.

It saw a reach of an impressive 1,536,000 but it’s average—which has a longer threshold to record a view was a third of that at 510,000. It’s BVOD average was 73,000.

Seven’s The 1% Club UK and Home and Away performed admirably. The former notched a reach of 1,520,000, an average of 831,000 and a BVOD average of 48,000. The latter, meanwhile, recorded a reach of 1,453,000, an average of 887,000 and a BVOD average of 143,000.

Channel 10’s top rating show was Gogglebox. Some 945,000 people tuned in to watch others watch TV, though its average was 478,000 and its BVOD was 33,000.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (13/04/2025): AFL Wins Battle Of Thursday Night Footy By Narrow Margin
  2. TV Ratings (16/3/25): F1 Brings A Crowd But Can’t Beat MAFS
  3. Attention Marketers: Personalisation Goes Beyond Adding First Names To Your Emails
  4. “Print Still Gets The Phone Ringing”: News Corp’s Emily Ross On Print & Digital Symbiosis
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

B&T’s Agency Scorecards Kick Off For New Season!
THIS IS YOUR FINAL CALL: Late Entries For Cairns Hatchlings, Presented By Yahoo Close At MIDNIGHT!
Nine, IBM, Marriott, ServiceNow Share War Stories At Adobe Summit In Las Vegas
ANZ Encourages Aussies To Think About More Important Things In New ANZ Plus Campaign Via Special
Register Lost your password?