TV Ratings (18/3/25): MAFS Homestays Week Drama Proves Another Ratings Juggernaut, Siphoning Numbers For Nine

Last night, the 31st episode of Married at First Sight‘s (MAFS) season 12 was a Ratings juggernaut, siphoning a vast Total TV National reach of 2,710,000 for Nine.

Despite the competition, the drama continues to glean a steady stream of viewers, with last night’s episode winning the Ratings with a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,636,000.

Seven‘s Australian Idol also saturated the airwaves, pulling in a Total TV national Reach of 1,468,000 as the competition tightened with Bony Onyango and Hannah Waddell eliminated following a closely contested public vote.

Seven’s The Agenda Setters is foraging for viewers, with the latest numbers showing a slight uptick in its overall audience from the season debut, which tallied up a Total TV National Reach of 196,000, finishing narrowly outside the top 30 programs on Monday night.

The new show features Craig Hutchison, Kane Cornes, Caroline Wilson and Nick Riewoldt driving home hard-hitting footy opinions, breaking news, and analysis.

Over on 10, Australian Survivor amassed a Total TV National Reach of 1,107,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 568,000.

MAFS saw the dramatic Homestays Week in full swing, with couples facing the private lives of each other’s home lives.

In Sydney, Jacqui and Ryan made the colossal trek from Manly to South West Sydney to see where Ryan lives.

Ryan is proud to own a house solo in Sydney and hopes Jacqui is impressed.

His dog manages to pull her heartstrings and they are off to a good start, but things head south once they step inside and he shows off a 250-year-old sword.

She’s especially unimpressed by his room of knick-knacks, including travel souvenirs and Darth Vader’s head.

Jacqui sobs.

“I just think, he’s been alone here for seven years. Maybe he isn’t even aware of how lonely he is. It really reminds me of the elderly, because a lot of elderly live in homes where they’re alone for seven, 10 and 15 years,” she said.

Yikes.

Meanwhile, it’s roast time at Beth’s house, and not just for the chicken.

At first, over dinner with Beth’s parents and bestie Darcey, Teejay says all the right things.

But then they pry further about whether there is a romantic connection beyond their solid friendship foundation.

“If it all ended abruptly tomorrow, is my daughter going to get heartbroken?” her dad asked.

“We don’t know what’s on the horizon,” Teejay said.

“I care about my dog,” Darcey interrupts.

Teejay sees Beth in his life for a long time, but he says they’re both trying to figure out in what capacity.

But Beth isn’t on the same page. She’s now second-guessing his attraction to her yet again..