TV Ratings (17/3/25): MAFS Homestays Week Proves Shocker For Paul, Whose Wife Carina’s Parents Fill His Single Bedroom With Religious Iconography

Last night, MAFS remained on top as viewers saw couples visit each other’s homes during Homestays Week. The episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 2,741,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,746,000 for Nine.

Over on 10, Sam Pang Tonight raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,574,000. It was the first episode of the new show that sees comedy favourite Sam Pang host a talk show format, serving roasts and self-deprecating humour.

Seven‘s Australian Idol saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,570,000.

Homestays Week is a huge phase for the MAFS couples. It gives the brides and grooms a chance to see where their partners are from and if they can see themselves living there.

Carina and Paul went to stay with Carina’s very religious parents in Perth, where she lives.

“My family is everything to me and since my last relationship ended I did move back to my parent’s house so Paul is going to be staying under their roof as well,” Carina said.

Paul learned quickly that he had to sleep in a separate room to his wife Carina.

“We’re Catholic and we believe in the sanctity of marriage and for me that’s something that is probably a bit of an issue at the moment,” Carina’s mum Carmel said.

“They’re married but not in the law and the eyes of the church so they need to learn that when they come into the family home they just need to be separated until they decide what their future was going to hold”.

Paul didn’t mind staying in a different room, but he was a little taken aback by all the religious icons in his room. Crucifixes, figurines and photos filled the space.

Carina had a feeling her mum planted there.

Jacqui was excited to welcome husband Ryan to her beachside apartment in Manly, Sydney.

Jacqui’s home was decorated in a predictably neutral colour palette.

As they got comfy in the bedroom, Ryan almost put his shoes on the doona cover. He’s already been warned by Jacqui enough times, so we’re praying for his safety. “Shoes are not allowed on my bed,” Jacqui said. The couple are facing a one-and-a-half hour commute to each other with Jacqui living in Manly and Ryan living in southwest Sydney. Ryan said with a mortgage of his own and a dog needing open space, he’d have a lot to consider before making any decisions. Awhina and Adrian were one of the couples facing a potential interstate move with Awhina living in Perth and Adrian from Sydney. Adrian would be meeting with Awhina’s mum Vanessa and coming face-to-face with Awhina’s twin sister Cleo after their epic showdown just weeks earlier. “Are you looking forward to seeing my sister?” Awhina asked him. “No,” Adrian said.