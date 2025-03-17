TV Ratings (16/3/25): F1 Brings A Crowd But Can’t Beat MAFS

Yesterday’s Formula 1 curtain-raiser did well for Channel 10, with its race coverage drawing 1.72 million in total TV reach, an average of 1.03 million and a BVOD average of 104,000.

McLaren’s Lando Norris won the day, which was held in typically soggy Melbourne conditions with the Victorian capital having basked in 34 degree sun the day before.

Mclaren’s Australian driver, Oscar Piastri spun in the wet conditions and finished ninth.

Fellow Aussie, Alpine’s Jack Doohan was involved in a multi-car pile-up and didn’t finish.

Channel 10 and 10 Play’s overall coverage reached 3.59 million Australians across the weekend. It was the biggest Australian Grand Prix audience on 10 and 10 Play since 2019, and its total audience is up 31 per cent year-on-year.

While that may be the case, it was still not enough to dethrone Nine’s MAFS. It drew a reach of 3.22 million, an average of 1.93 million and a BVOD average of 520,000.

Seven’s Idol also performed well, outperforming the F1 race on Reach, but underperforming slightly on average.