TV Ratings (20/03/2025): In A Thursday Night Football Frenzy AFL Tops Reach, NRL Wins Averages & The Socceroos Join The Ratings Race

It was the battle of Thursday night football again last night and this time, the Socceroos also entered the chat.

In terms of reach it was the AFL that took out the top spot with a total TV national reach of 1,808,000 for Channel 7 coming in just above the NRL’s 1,700,000 for Nine. However, it was the grand final rematch between the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm that kept eyes fixated on screens with a national average of 718,000, slightly higher than the AFL’s 663,000.

Storm claimed a 30-24 win over the Penrith Panthers in a fierce stand off, but the spotlight was firmly on the early loss of Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary, who left the field with a concussion just seven minutes in.

Already without star fullback Dylan Edwards, Penrith’s attacking structure was rattled, and while they fought bravely to stay in the contest, the defeat marks back-to-back losses and has sparked fresh questions about whether the Panthers’ four-year reign at the top is starting to slip. With injuries mounting and their trademark cohesion beginning to fray, doubts are growing over their ability to maintain their dominance.

Over on Ten, another type of football (or the original as some of our loyal readers might claim) entered the race as the Socceroos took on Indonesia in the AFC Asian Qualifiers.

The Socceroos delivered a dominant 5-1 victory over Indonesia in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Round Asian Qualifier, but questions remain over their consistency despite the emphatic scoreline.

Jackson Irvine netted twice, while Martin Boyle, Nishan Velupillay, and Lewis Miller also found the back of the net in front of over 35,000 fans in Sydney (including two B&T staffers).

However, Indonesia’s early pressure and missed penalty raised concerns about Australia’s defensive vulnerability. While the win keeps the Socceroos in second place in Group C and on track for automatic qualification, their slow start and Indonesia’s spirited performance suggest tougher challenges lie ahead, especially with a crucial clash against China PR looming.

All the action delivered an impressive total TV national reach of 931,000 for Network 10 and a national average of 323,000.