TV Ratings (23/3/2025): 3M Tune In As MAFS’ Finale Looms

Some 3 million Australians tuned into Channel Nine last night to see the Married At First Sight commitment ceremony featuring embattled couple Jacqui and Ryan.

In thrilling viewing, Ryan told the judges how Jacqui had criticised and emasculated him—even saying her was a small-brained bearded brunette.

Jacqui, to the horror of the experts, finds the whole thing hilarious. She then fires into a tirade of her own, claiming that Ryan doesn’t like it if she wakes him up on the way to the gym and is unclean in the kitchen.

She’s even compromised on him watching TV in the bedroom.

Then Jacqui starts crying. The experts don’t believe it, however.

“We’ve observed it over many weeks,” expert Alessandra said of Jacqui’s tendency to berate her husband. “It’s been the entire experiment.”

MAFS‘ finale should, mercifully, be arriving at the start of April. Presumably the 3,009,000 Australians, according to total TV reach figures (or 1.84 million if you believe the average audience) will have to find something else to fill their evenings.

Over on Seven, Idol topped the entertainment billing. It notched a reach of 1.98 million, an average of 966,000 and a BVOD average of 85,000. MAFS’ BVOD average was 477,000.

The ABC’s Darby and Jones performed well, with a reach of 1.06 million an average of 651,000 and a BVOD average of 27,000.

Channel 10’s Australian Survivor was its top rating entertainment show, with a reach of 1.02 million, an average of 601,000 and a BVOD average of 87,000.