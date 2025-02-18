NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (17/02/2025): Unmasking Belle Gibson Caps Off Dominant Night For Nine

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Nine’s documentary into wellness blogger Belle Gibson – who falsely claimed she fought off terminal brain cancer by embracing natural therapies and whole foods – attracted a strong audience on the back of Nine’s juggernaut Married At First Sight.

Nearly 1.7 million viewers tuned in to watch Dangerous Lies – Unmasking Belle Gibson, with 883,000 staying for the duration.

These figures alone placed the show above Seven’s Australian Idol (reach of 1.56 million and average of 823,000), albeit competing in the time slot after the singing reality TV show.

It went up against the nearly unstoppable Married At First Sight, which attracted a massive 2.73 million and had an average audience of 1.75 million.

Elsewhere, Australian Survivor Brains V Brawn II’s launch attracted more than 1 million viewers with an average audience of 527,000. It also posted Australian Survivor’s largest ever BVOD launch, with audiences up by 14 per cent.

On the ABC, Four Corners investigation into Nazis and Australia’s poor response to preventing radicalisation reached just north of a million with 564,000 watching the shocking investigation throughout.

Here are the top 20 shows for Monday

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (13/02/2025): Fan Favourites Exit The Jungle As I’m A Celeb Finale Approaches
  2. TV Ratings (10/2/25): Eagles Defeat Chiefs In Super Bowl Win & Kendrick Lamar’s Half-Time Performance Do The Numbers For Seven
  3. TV Ratings (11/2/25): MAFS’ Morena Goes Rogue In Outburst With Tony
  4. TV Ratings (12/02/2025): MAFS Intimacy Week Descends Into Chaos… Again
TAGGED: , ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Agenda Reveal! Cairns Crocodiles 2025, Presented By Pinterest, Goes Bigger & Better!
Hotel Group Capella Appoints Lucas Gimenez Polcheira Director Sales & Marketing
DEPT Australia Expands Team With Former Wunderman Leader
Wooden Horse Promotes Alexandra Cameron & Vanilla Tupu
Register Lost your password?