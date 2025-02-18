TV Ratings (17/02/2025): Unmasking Belle Gibson Caps Off Dominant Night For Nine

Nine’s documentary into wellness blogger Belle Gibson – who falsely claimed she fought off terminal brain cancer by embracing natural therapies and whole foods – attracted a strong audience on the back of Nine’s juggernaut Married At First Sight.

Nearly 1.7 million viewers tuned in to watch Dangerous Lies – Unmasking Belle Gibson, with 883,000 staying for the duration.

These figures alone placed the show above Seven’s Australian Idol (reach of 1.56 million and average of 823,000), albeit competing in the time slot after the singing reality TV show.

It went up against the nearly unstoppable Married At First Sight, which attracted a massive 2.73 million and had an average audience of 1.75 million.

Elsewhere, Australian Survivor Brains V Brawn II’s launch attracted more than 1 million viewers with an average audience of 527,000. It also posted Australian Survivor’s largest ever BVOD launch, with audiences up by 14 per cent.

On the ABC, Four Corners investigation into Nazis and Australia’s poor response to preventing radicalisation reached just north of a million with 564,000 watching the shocking investigation throughout.

Here are the top 20 shows for Monday