TV Ratings (18/2/25): A Current Affair Reveals Shocking Finding Of Sexual Touching At Sydney Childcare Centre

2 Min Read

Last night, A Current Affair revealed the shocking news about a sexual predator at a childcare centre in Sydney. The centre allegedly knew about the sexual touching of a young child for eight days before it stood down the worker involved.

The episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,779,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,087,000 for Nine.

Multiple parents say they still haven’t been reassured that their children were not involved in abuse by casual early childhood educator Quoc Phu Tong, known as Alex, at Only About Children (OAC) centre in Seaforth, on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Tong has pleaded guilty to sexually touching a child under the age of 10 at the centre in September last year.

Also on Nine, Married At First Sight (MAFS) drama sees no end, as Jacqui shows her husband Ryan the Excel spreadsheet she has filled with every mistake he has ever made.

An argument ensues and Jacqui secretly texts her co-star Jeff and asks to meet — without his wife Rhi.

“She has messaged Jeff behind my back. I’m feeling quite pissed off,” Rhi said when she found out.

Straight aftet, the producers invite all the MAFS members to the last-minute ceremony of a new couple entering the experiment.

At a lavish venue across town, we meet the new couple getting married. Jacqui has no issues stealing the bride and groom’s big day. She turns to Ryan and begins lecturing. They bicker all the way to the reception. Just before the entrées are served, Ryan explodes.

“I’m frankly disgusted with you,” he said.

Needless to say, it seemed like an awkward ceremony.

The episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 2,812,000.

Over on Seven, Australian Idol raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,688,000.

Channel 10‘s Australian Survivor saw a Total TV National Reach of 962,000.

TV ratings 18/2/25

