TV Ratings (16/2/2025): Nine’s 60 Minutes On Dutton’s Domestic Life Smashes Ratings

Channel Nine’s 60 Minutes looking into dodgy taxi fares and opposition leader Peter Dutton’s domestic life performed incredibly well in last night’s TV ratings.

The long-running Nine show garnered a total TV reach of 2.23 million, an average audience of 1.05 million and a BVOD average of 134,000.

Of course, it was not enough to knock fellow Nine show Married At First Sight off the top spot (reach of 2.98 million, average 1.81 million and a BVOD of 517,000). But we figured finding out what Dutton’s kids think is a mite more interesting.

The opposition leader’s wife of 21 years, Kirilly Dutton, told 60 Minutes her life partner was a “great mate, a good son and an excellent dad”.

Mrs Dutton also said her husband was not necessarily “misunderstood” but the nature of his job meant you “can’t meet everybody every day”.

“The jobs he has done in government have been really tough jobs and he’s done them really well, but that gives you a particular persona,” she said.

“I really hope you can see him as another person if he does become prime minister,” Rebecca Dutton, Peter’s daughter said.

On Seven, Australian Idol performed best, with a reach of 2.1 million, an average of 930,000 and a BVOD average of 71,000.

The grand finale of 10’s I’m A Celeb beat out An Evening With Dua Lipa on Seven. The former attracted a reach of 1.2 million, an average of 651,000 and a BVOD average of 64,000. Seven’s show, meanwhile, drew 1.13 million in reach, an average of 311,000 and a BVOD average of 21,000.