TV Ratings (16/1/2025): AO Wins Again As Danielle Collins Mocks Angry Crowd

Staff Writers
Nine’s coverage of the Australian Open dominated the ratings again last night, with the day and two night sessions occupying three of the top five spots.

The first night session pulled in a reach of 2,158,000, average audience of 789,000 and a BVOD average of 106,000.

The day coverage saw a reach of 2,091,000, average of 392,000 and BVOD average of 46,000.

The second night session drew a reach of 1,950,000, average of 728,000 and a BVOD average of 94,000.

The big news from the Melbourne courts yesterday was, of course, Danielle Collins on-court antics. She defeated Aussie qualifier Destanee Aiava 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-2 last night.

Collins celebrated her win by cupping her ear to the crowd—who were backing the Aussie—and repeatedly saying, “How about that?” before playfully kissing her hand then slapping her backside as she walked to her chair.

She had also told fans to “shut up” in the opening game of the second set after they yelled out between her first and second serves.

The Kia Arena crowd booed Collins as the players exited.

“I was thinking during the match, if I’m out here, I might as well take that big fat pay cheque and go on a holiday,” Collins said in her post-match interview.

“One of the greatest things about being a professional athlete is the people that don’t like you and the people that hate you – they actually pay your bills. It’s kind of a cool concept.

Collins has earned more than US$9 million (around $14.5 million) in prize money during her career.

Aiava, meanwhile, said the match was “really fun”.

“It kind of sounded like a rugby league match,” Aiava added. “But it was very different. I think we could use a little bit more of that in tennis.”

Over on Seven, the BBL match between Brisbane and Hobart was its top rate-r. It drew a reach of 1,958,000, an average of 586,000 and a BVOD average of 37,000.

10’s top show was a repeat of Top Gun: Maverick. It pulled in a reach of 1,087,000, an average of 333,000 and a BVOD average of 8,000.

