TV Ratings (19/1/25): Controversial Olympian Shayna Jack Joins Star-Studded Cast In I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Premiere

Last night, the 11th season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! premiered on Channel 10, as viewers saw a star-studded cast arrive in the South African jungle, with Robert Irwin and Julia Morris returning as hosts.

The episode raked in a Total TV National reach of 1,089,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 905,000 as famous faces were revealed.

Matty J, reality star Reggie Bird, footy legend Sam Thaiday and comedy king Dave Hughes all entered the camp. They were joined on Sunday night by sporting legends, two-time Olympic gold medallist and three-time world record holder Shayna Jack and AFL trailblazer Zach Tuohy.

TV host Nicky Buckley was joined by the comedian Geraldine Hickey and UK TikTokker Max Balegde.

Rounding out the jungle family for the night were reality stars Tina Provis who appeared on both Love Island and Love Island Games, alongside MAFS season nine bride Samantha Moitzi.

Shayna Jack was the latest star to enter the South African jungle, with many reacting with surprise to the controversial Olympian’s presence on the show.

Jack was previously part of a doping scandal. Several X users shared their thoughts on the platform about the swimmer’s appearance on the reality series.

“Is it bad that I know Shayna Jack for the doping scandal more than the swimming?” asked one person.

“I see the term “Celebrity” is being used very loosely again this year,” another person wrote.

“Shayna Jack thank god it’s not Raygun,” said one user, with someone else agreeing, “Thank GOD it’s not Raygun”.

Over on Nine, the 2025 Australian Open brought in the numbers, a Total TV National Reach of 2,789,000, as fans watched the action from day 8 of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic won his match against Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) after navigating a tight third set.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion will face Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals as he moves ever closer to a record-breaking major tally.

On Seven, the BBL saw Melbourne Stars take on Hobart, with Melbourne Stars taking the win by 40 runs.