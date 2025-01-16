TV Ratings

TV Ratings (15/1/2025): Aus Open Continues To Dominate As Djokovic Breaks Federer Record

Staff Writers
Surprise, surprise folks, Nine’s coverage of the Australian Open won the overnight TV ratings again. Though, when you’ve got the best tennis player in the world (for the moment) on your screens, you’d expect nothing less.

The Serb faced off against Spain’s Jaime Faria beating him  6-1 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-2 in his 430th Grand Slam singles match but he emerged triumphant.

Nine’s night coverage of the Open, which included the Djokovic and Faria match, had a total TV reach of 2,237,000, an average audience of 884,000 and a BVOD audience of 121,000.

The win gives Djokovic sole ownership of the all-time record for most Grand Slam singles matches played among men and women, and takes him past former rival Federer, who played his last major match at Wimbledon in 2021.

“I love this sport. I love competition,” Djokovic said after the match.

“I try to give my best every single time. It’s been over 20 years that I’ve been competing in Grand Slams at the highest level.

“Whether I win or lose, I will always leave my heart out on the court. I’m just blessed to be making another record.”

Away from the tennis, Seven’s coverage of the Sydney Sixer’s nervy win over the Adelaide Strikers performed well, drawing a reach of 1,846,000, an average of 534,000 and a BVOD average of 35,000.

Channel 10’s top-rater was a re-run of Jack Reacher: Never Go Back—it pulled in a reach of 936,000, an average of 272,000 and a BVOD average of 6,000.

