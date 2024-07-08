TV Ratings (07/07/24): Dancing With The Stars Premiere Rocked By Injuries & Controversy

Dancing With The Stars kicked off to an insane start last night, with the premiere episode raking in a total TV national reach of 2,149,000, beating out Nine News and just narrowly falling short of Seven News’ 2,167,000.

Ant Middleton, Lisa McCune, and Nadia Bartel were among the all-star line-up taking to the stage last night, but for one dancing hopeful, the journey could be over before it started. MasterChef champion and TV cook Julie Goodwin appeared in last night’s episode but quickly revealed that she would not be dancing, with a calf injury keeping her sidelined. Although filming the series was only a matter of days between episodes, Goodwin is hopeful that she will be able to dance again ahead of the series’ first elimination.

The drama continued with the series’ premiere as Ben Cousins took to the stage. Once one of the AFL’s biggest stars, Cousin’s career famously spiralled out of control after he resigned as captain of the West Coast Eagles in 2006, following an RBT which led to the revelation he had a substance abuse problem. He spent 12 months in prison in 2017 for stalking the mother of his children Maylea Tinecheff.

Recently, Cousins has focused on rebuilding his life, with his appearance on the Seven Networks program reportedly the next step in that process. However, not everyone is happy about it. “How many second chances does Ben Cousins get? He must know dirt on a lot of people,” one social media user said. “Oh, great. Now it’s time for their forced Ben Cousins redemption,” said another.

Meanwhile, on Nine, Travel Guides did the numbers, with a Peruvian adventure, complete with a stomach churning cooked Guinea Pig, raking in a total TV national reach of 2,071,000.

