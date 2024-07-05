TV Ratings (04/07/2024): Wimbledon & Thursday Night Footy Does The Numbers For Nine

It was all about the NRL last night, with a total TV nation reach of 1,424,000 tuning in as the South Sydney Rabbitohs took on the Parramatta Eels live on the Nine Network.

The Thursday night match saw Bunnies dominate the Eels, coming out on top 32 points to 16. All the action dominated the ratings, with the clash taking the top spot for non-news programs.

Over on Nine’s other channels, it was all eyes on Wimbledon as De Minaur kicked off a huge night of Aussie tennis. The world number nine dominated Jaume Munar from the first serve, with the game ending in straight sets for a 6-2, 6-2, 7-5 win for the Demon.

World number 47, Alexei Popyrin, rounded out a night of wins for the Aussies, taking the second-round prize from Argentinian Tomás Martín Etcheverry 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. But it seems Popyrin’s reign is sadly all but over, with the win securing a third-round match-up with seven-time winner Novak Djokovic.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, on the other hand, had a disappointing night with a knee injury, causing him to end his match early and withdraw from the competition altogether. All the on court-action delivered a successful night for Nine with a total TV national reach of 1,176,000.

For those who don’t know what B&T is talking about in the above few paragraphs, it was all about Taskmaster. The Network Ten program delivered the biggest audience of the year with a total TV national reach of 857,000.