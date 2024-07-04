TV Ratings (3/7/24): Aussies Tune In To Watch Taronga Zoo Welcome Five South American Capybaras

On Nine Network’s Taronga: Who’s Who In The Zoo, the news of five South American Capybara joining the Zoo raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,311,000.

For the first time in Taronga’s history, they are welcoming five South American Capybara, by way of a zoo in New Zealand.

Taronga’s African savannah exhibit is also ready for its first residents, with the Giraffes up first.

Taronga: Who’s Who In The Zoo will return for its fourth season on Wednesday, November 22, at 7.30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

This series will be voiced by new narrator, Australian actress, writer and director Virginia Gay, and centre on the antics of the unique residents at two of Australia’s renowned zoos: Taronga Zoo in Sydney and Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo.

Also on Nine Network, Tipping Point Australia raked in a Total TV National Reach 1,485,000 and Total TV National Average Audience of 777,000.

Over on Seven Network, The 1% Club UK and The Chase Australia sat just under Tipping Point Australia.

On 10 Network, Masterchef Australia Wednesday’s episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,2220,000, as Aussies watched a tear-inducing episode where contestants shared who their inspiration was and what they meant to them.