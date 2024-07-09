TV Ratings (8/7/24): 1.6m Tune In For Do You Want To Live Forever? Finale On Nine

In last night’s episode of Do You Want To Live Forever?, the 12-week experiment came to an end, with huge health results for the four pairs involved.

The Nine show garnered a Total TV Reach of 1.607 millionand a Total TV National Average Audience of 649,000.

The eight everyday Aussies were involved in the experiment, undergoing medically supervised trials and health interventions in search of longevity.

At the start of the experiment, the participants learned their ‘biological ages’, that is, the age at which they are ageing physically. Many of the results were very confronting, but they were given 12 weeks to turn it around.

Many of the participants had new biological ages at the end of the experiment, with Liberty, 35, celebrating with a new biological age of 29, adding four years to her life.

One of Liberty’s biggest focuses throughout the 12 weeks was prioritising sleep.

“Realising [lack of sleep] can be as bad as smoking, that really freaked me out and made me go ‘I need to make changes here’,” she explained.

Also on Nine Network, Tipping Point Australia raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,518,000 and Total TV National Average Audience of 779,000.

Over on Seven’s Dream Home episode, NSW husband and wife team, Lara and Peter, Queensland tradie brothers Rhys and Liam, and Victorian sisters Taeler and Elle emerged victorious in Monday night’s episode of Dream Home. Their stunning backyard renovation secured their spots in Tuesday night’s grand final. The episode brought in a Total TV National Average Audience of 746,000.

Over on 10, Have You Been Paying Attention? brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,396,000 and Masterchef Australia brought in 1,357,000.