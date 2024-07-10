TV Ratings (9/7/24): Channel 7 Goes Big As Dream Home Finale Reveals Winners

Channel Seven’s Dream Home aired its season finale last night, in a nailbiting episode that saw the culmination of months of tireless work.

The final challenge – to create the perfect backyard – remained, and while all the teams delivered some impressive results, in the end only one pair could take home the $100,000 prize.

Before the winners were announced, presenter Dr Chris Brown revealed the judges wouldn’t be the only ones picking the winner, and that this year’s failed teams would also be casting their votes alongside the judges.

As the scores were unveiled, it was revealed that Taeller and Elly had scored a total of 31/40 to land in third place. It was then down to Lara and Peter and Rhys and Liam to battle it out for the win. In the end it was Rhys and Liam who tipped the scales with 37.5 compared to Lara and Peter’s 37.

“Liam and I put everything into this. And it’s all paid off. It’s gonna be life-changing and it means the world to me,” said Rhys.

The news brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,454,000 and Total TV National Average Audience of 807,000.

Also on Seven, The Chase Australia wasn’t far behind, with a Total TV National reach of 1,377,000 and Total TV National Average Audience of 670,000. Just after, Home and Away brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,351,000.

10’s Masterchef Australia brought in a Total TV National Average Audience of 689,000, as Aussies watched Harry become eliminated during a Pressure Test with Josh Nilan.

Channel Nine held the top spots in last night’s ratings, from 9NEWS, Tipping Point Australia – Olympics Specials, A Current Affair, and Tipping Point Australia, which raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,557,000.