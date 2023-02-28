Tuesday TV Ratings: Viewers Say Nine “Dropped The Ball” After Cruel Treatment Of MAFS Bride

Nine’s MAFS was a clear winner last night with 898,000 metro views, however, a number of viewers criticized the show for the cruel treatment of Australian-Indian bride Sandy.

Sandy, who defied the wishes of her strict Indian family to be on the show, emotionally broke down after her ‘husband’ Dan was caught telling the other grooms she wasn’t good enough for him, and comparing her to his “hot” ex-girlfriends.

One Instagram user received more than 1200 likes after saying Nine had “dropped the ball” and “crossed a line” by pairing “delicate” Sandy with Dan.

Nine was the clear winner with 36.0 percent of views, followed by Seven with 23.8 percent, Network 10 with 17 percent, the ABC with 15.2 percent and SBS with 8.0 percent.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Seven won 464,000 views for The Chase Australia and Network 10’s Australian Survivor won 456,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 36.0% 23.8% 17.0% 15.2% 8.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE N Nine Network 898,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 840,000 3 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 837,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 760,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 739,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 634,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 554,000 8 7.30-EV ABC TV 473,000 9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 464,000 10 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR TUES Network 10 456,000