Tuesday TV Ratings: Viewers Say Nine “Dropped The Ball” After Cruel Treatment Of MAFS Bride
Nine’s MAFS was a clear winner last night with 898,000 metro views, however, a number of viewers criticized the show for the cruel treatment of Australian-Indian bride Sandy.
Sandy, who defied the wishes of her strict Indian family to be on the show, emotionally broke down after her ‘husband’ Dan was caught telling the other grooms she wasn’t good enough for him, and comparing her to his “hot” ex-girlfriends.
One Instagram user received more than 1200 likes after saying Nine had “dropped the ball” and “crossed a line” by pairing “delicate” Sandy with Dan.
Nine was the clear winner with 36.0 percent of views, followed by Seven with 23.8 percent, Network 10 with 17 percent, the ABC with 15.2 percent and SBS with 8.0 percent.
Elsewhere in entertainment, Seven won 464,000 views for The Chase Australia and Network 10’s Australian Survivor won 456,000 views.
|
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|36.0%
|23.8%
|17.0%
|15.2%
|8.0%
|
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
|
No.
|
Show
|
Channel
|
Metro Views
|1
|MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE N
|Nine Network
|898,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|840,000
|3
|SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30
|Seven Network
|837,000
|4
|NINE NEWS 6:30
|Nine Network
|760,000
|5
|NINE NEWS
|Nine Network
|739,000
|6
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|634,000
|7
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|554,000
|8
|7.30-EV
|ABC TV
|473,000
|9
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA
|Seven Network
|464,000
|10
|AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR TUES
|Network 10
|456,000
