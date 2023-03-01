Wednesday TV Ratings: Heated MAFS Dinner Comes Top, Followed By ABC’s Hard Quiz

It was a night of tension and trivia, with Nine’s Married At First Sight coming out top for entertainment, followed by ABC’s Hard Quiz.

As many as 921,000 overnight viewers tuned in to watch MAFS last night, as the fallout of Rupert’s butt dial ensued at the dinner party.

Second, in entertainment, Aussies showed their love for hard trivia. A total of 480,000 metro viewers turned up to watch ABC’s Hard Quiz, hosted by Tom Gleeson.

Filling up the remaining entertainment spots in the top 10 was Seven’s Home And Away with 459,000 views and The Chase Australia, also Seven, with 440,000 views.

Nine topped the night with 36.3 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 24.9 per cent, the ABC with 17.3 per cent, Network 10 with 14.2 per cent, and SBS with 7.2 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 36.3% 24.9% 14.2% 17.3% 7.2%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -WED Nine Network 921,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 789,000 3 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 779,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 707,000 5 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 696,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 547,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 544,000 8 HARD QUIZ S8-EV ABC TV 480,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 459,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 440,000