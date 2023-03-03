Thursday TV Ratings: Eels Lose, NRL Wins

Thursday TV Ratings: Eels Lose, NRL Wins
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
Nine won the night as this years’ NRL season kicked off with Melbourne Storm beating the Parramatta Eels 16-12.

A total of 455,000 metro viewers watched the game, which helped Nine come to an overall win of 29.6 per cent. Seven followed with 26.1 per cent, Network 10 had a 18.8 per cent, the ABC had 16.9 per cent and SBS had 8.6 per cent.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Seven’s Home and Away pulled in 450,000 viewers and The Chase Australia had 439,000 metro viewers watching.

Network 10’s Gogglebox continued to be popular with 416,000 signing up to watch other people watch telly.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share
Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network
29.6% 26.1% 18.8% 16.9% 8.6%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 
1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 811,000
2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 806,000
3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 692,000
4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 688,000
5 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 511,000
6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 456,000
7 THURSDAY NIGHT NRL LIVE Nine Network 455,000
8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 450,000
9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 439,000
10 GOGGLEBOX Network 10 416,000

