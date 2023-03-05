Sunday TV Ratings: Brisbane-Based Dolphins Enter NRL With Historic Win Against Roosters

The Dolphins made a fin-tastic debut yesterday as they plucked the chooks with a historic 28-18 win at Suncorp Stadium.

Following the defeat, emboldened Dolphins CEO Terry Reader declared that “Brisbane is the home of rugby league”. Adding that there is “dolphin mania” in Brisbane.

Based on overnight ratings, a total of 371,000 metro viewers tuned in for the screening, of which 179,000 were based in Brisbane and 160,000 were based in Sydney.

Nine’s Married at First Sight was top of the leaderboard with 993,000 metro viewers tuning in – just short of the one million mark.

The ABC was next on the leaderboard for entertainment with Vera bringing in 608,000 views and Death In Paradise bringing in 569,000 views.

Network 10’s Survivor was thriving with 534,000 metro views. And Seven’s Australian Idol also hit the top 10 spot with 453,000 views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 33 percent of views, followed by Seven with 21.7 percent, the ABC with 20.8 percent, Network 10 with 16.9 percent and SBS with 7.5 percent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 33.0% 21.7% 16.9% 20.8% 7.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -SUN Nine Network 993,000 2 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 808,000 3 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 797,000 4 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 630,000 5 VERA-EV ABC TV 608,000 6 DEATH IN PARADISE-EV ABC TV 569,000 7 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR SUN Network 10 534,000 8 60 MINUTES Nine Network 464,000 9 AUSTRALIAN IDOL – SUN Seven Network 453,000 10 SUNDAY AFTERNOON NRL LIVE Nine Network 371,000