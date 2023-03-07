Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Brides Try To Save Bronte From Herself

MAFS was the winner in entertainment last night, as the other brides tried to save Bronte from red-flag Harrison.

Whilst Bronte wasn’t happy about the intervention, the drama did help Nine secure an overall audience share of 31.6 percent. This was followed by Seven with 25.8 percent, Network 10 with 17.7 percent, ABC with 17.4 percent, and SBS with 7.4 percent.

Network 10’s Australian Survivor was the next top show in entertainment with 540,000 Aussies watching the remaining heroes and villains battle it out.

Meanwhile, Seven’s staple favorites The Chase Australia and Home And Away pulled in 498,000 and 497,000 overnight metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 31.6% 25.8% 17.7% 17.4% 7.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 868,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 864,000 3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -MON Nine Network 854,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 744,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 717,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 688,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 598,000 8 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR MON Network 10 540,000 9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 498,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 497,000