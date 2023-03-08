Tuesday TV Ratings: Survivor Reports Its Biggest Tuesday Audience This Year

Network 10’s Australian Survivor had its biggest audience for a Tuesday night this series, with a total of 516,000 metro viewers watching last night.

It was the second most-watched show in entertainment last night, following Nine’s Married At First Sight which secured 848,000 metro views.

Seven’s The Chase Australia had 508,000 views, whilst its Home and Away had 461,000 views.

Overall, Nine reported a share of 33 per cent, followed by Seven with 23.9 per cent. Network 10 had a share of 18.3 per cent, the ABC had 17.1 per cent and SBS had 7.6 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 33.0% 23.9% 18.3% 17.1% 7.6%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 Seven Network Seven Network 860,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 859,000 3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE Nine Network 848,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 757,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 729,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 644,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 579,000 8 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR TUES Network 10 516,000 9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 508,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 461,000