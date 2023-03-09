Wednesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins As Viewers Criticises “Vile” Pair, Calling For “Last Season”

MAFS won the overall night yesterday with 897,000 metro views, helping Nine gain a large 36.2 percent of the total audience share.

Despite the winning ratings, some viewers were less than happy, with one describing contestants Harrison and Tayla as “vile human beings”. Both Harrison, married to Bronte, and Tayla, married to Hugo, have been frequently criticised by viewers for their toxic behaviour towards their partners.

Meanwhile, Seven News was the most-watched news show of the night with a peak of 824,000 viewers. Nine’s news pulled in a total amount of 725,000 views. A total of 667, 000 viewers signed up for Nine’s A Current Affair, and 540,000 metro viewers turned up to watch ABC news.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 36.2% 24.6% 15.2% 16.4% 7.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -WED Nine Network 897,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 824,000 3 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Nine Network 821,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 725,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 706,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 667,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 540,000 8 HARD QUIZ-EV ABC TV 515,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 482,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 479,000