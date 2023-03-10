Thursday TV Ratings: Home And Away Wins For Entertainment

Seven’s Home and Away was the most-watched entertainment show last night with a total of 421,000 metro viewers watching.

The Chase Australia, also Seven, came in second with 412,000 metro views, and Network 10’s Gogglebox had 405,000 viewers watch.

Seven news was the most watched show overall with 721,000 metro viewers signing up to watch, second was Nine News with peak views of 649,000 people.

Nine had the largest channel share of the night with 29.3 per cent, followed by Seven with 25.2 per cent, Network 10 with 19.7 per cent, ABC with 16.2 per cent and SBS with 9.6 percent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 29.3% 25.2% 19.7% 16.2% 9.6%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 721,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 718,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 649,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 640,000 5 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 517,000 6 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 421,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 412,000 8 GOGGLEBOX Network 10 405,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 387,000 10 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 379,000