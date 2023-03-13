Sunday TV Ratings: The ABC’s Vera Continuing To Make The FTAs Nervous

In an unlikely pairing, Nine’s Married At First Sight and the ABC’s Vera were the two top-performing entertainment shows last night.

A total of 867,000 metro viewers showed up to watch MAFS last night, as on-and-off couple Jesse and Claire finally called it quits.

Unlikely favourite Vera was not far behind, however, a total of 611,000 Aussies tuned in to watch the British detective unpick an unsolved crime.

Network 10’s Australian Survivor was the second-highest-performing show in the 16 to 39 demo, with a total of 498,000 viewers signing up to see Queen Hayley ousted.

Seven’s Australian Idol also made it into the top ten with a total of 417,000 views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 32.7 percent of views, followed by Seven with 22.1 percent, the ABC with 21.4 percent, Network 10 with 16,3 percent, and SBS with 7.5 percent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 32.7% 22.1% 16.3% 21.4% 7.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT Nine Network 867,000 2 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 786,000 3 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 768,000 4 VERA-EV ABC TV 611,000 5 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 585,000 6 DEATH IN PARADISE-EV ABC TV 572,000 7 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR SUN Network 10 498,000 8 60 MINUTES Nine Network 480,000 9 AUSTRALIAN IDOL – SUN Seven Network 417,000 10 NINE NEWS LATE -SUN Nine Network 244,000