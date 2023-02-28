Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Comes Out Top, David Leaves Survivor

Monday TV Ratings: MAFS Comes Out Top, David Leaves Survivor
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
It was a sad day for David Zaharakis as the former footballer was voted out of Australian Survivor after a few people in his alliance changed sides.

In an interview with 10 Play, Zaharakis confessed that despite entering this series as a hero he would have liked to have played a bit more of a villain. Don’t worry Zaharakis, you can just be a villain in real life.

Network 10’s Australian Survivor was the 10th most-watched metro show last night with 474,000 views. It was also the third most-watched entertainment show, following Nine’s MAFS (885,000 views) and Seven’s Home And Away (496,000 vews).

The most-watched show of the night was Seven’s News with 902,000 metro views, followed by Nine’s News with 797,000 metro views.

A total of 712,000 metro viewers turned up for Nine’s A Current Affair.

Overall, Nine won the night with an overall share of 32.6 percent, followed by Seven with 25.2 percent, Network 10 with 16.9 percent, the ABC with 16.9 percent and SBS Network with 7.4 percent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share
Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network
32.6% 25.2% 17.8% 16.9% 7.4%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 
1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 902,000
2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 886,000
3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -MON Nine Network 885,000
4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 797,000
5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 740,000
6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 712,000
7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 578,000
8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 496,000
9 7.30-EV ABC TV 486,000
10 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR MON Network 10 474,000

