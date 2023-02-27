Sunday TV Ratings: MAFS Star Blames Alcohol For Cheating

In a rarely heard excuse for cheating, Married At First Sight’s Adam blamed alcohol for his adulterous kiss at last night’s commitment ceremony.

“Can I just be honest?” the groom said. “I was drunk”. Shockingly, his wife Janelle didn’t like the excuse and the couple left.

As many as 928,000 metro viewers tuned in for the Network Nine show, making it the most-watched show last night.

Elsewhere in entertainment, the ABCs crime drama Vera pulled in 602,000 metro viewers and Death In Paradise (also ABC) pulled in 575,000 views.

Network 10’s Australian Survivor had 483,000 views and Seven’s Australian Idol pulled in 451,000 views.

Moving on to the news, Seven News peaked at 816,000 views, Nine News had 737,000 metro viewers and the ABC had 612,000.

Overall, Nine won the night with 31.9 percent of views, followed by Seven with 23.0 percent, the ABC with 21.2 percent, Network 10 with 16.5 percent and SBS with 7.5 percent.

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -SUN Nine Network 928,000 2 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 816,000 3 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 737,000 4 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 612,000 5 VERA-EV ABC TV 602,000 6 DEATH IN PARADISE-EV ABC TV 575,000 7 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR SUN Network 10 483,000 8 AUSTRALIAN IDOL – SUN Seven Network 451,000 9 60 MINUTES Nine Network 433,000 10 NINE NEWS LATE -SUN Nine Network 280,000