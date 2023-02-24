Thursday TV Ratings: Network 10 Wins Entertainment With Gogglebox

Gogglebox Australia was a hit last night with more than 480,000 metro viewers tuning in to watch Australia’s favorite couch critics.

The Network 10 show was the country’s most-watched entertainment show last night.

Joining Gogglebox in the top 10 were Nine’s RBT with 469,000 metro viewers and Seven’s Home And Away (442,000 views) and The Chase Australia (434,000 views).

Network 10’s Taskmaster Australia brought in 302,000 metro views.

Overall, Nine won the night with 28.3 percent of views, followed by Seven with 25.7 percent, Network 10 with 19.0 percent, the ABC with 18.2 percent and SBS Network with 8.8 percent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.3% 25.7% 19.0% 18.2% 8.8%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 822,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 810,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 714,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 709,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 618,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 525,000 7 GOGGLEBOX Network 10 480,000 8 RBT Nine Network 469,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 442,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 434,000