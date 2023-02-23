Wednesday TV Ratings: Drama At MAFS Dinner Party

A total of 925,000 metro viewers tuned in last night to watch the drama unfold at the weekly dinner party on Nine’s Married At First Sight.

It was the first dinner party since news broke that Adam and Claire had shared an adulterous kiss, and the episode was explosive from start to finish as the MAFS mob grilled the cheating pair.

The drama helped Nine gain a 36.4 percent channel share, followed by Seven with 24.5 percent, the ABC with 17.2 percent, Network 10 with 14.7 percent, and SBS with 7.1 percent.

Also in entertainment, Seven’s Home And Away pulled in 471,000 views, and the ABC’s Hard Quiz pulled in 468,000 metro viewers. Seven’s The Chase Australia was just behind with 465,000 views.

Seven News was the highest-performing news channel with 821,000 views, followed by Nine News with 730,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 36.4% 24.5% 14.7% 17.2% 7.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -WED Nine Network 925,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 821,000 3 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 819,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 730,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 716,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 641,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 554,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 471,000 9 HARD QUIZ S8-EV ABC TV 468,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 465,000