Tuesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins With “Most Uncomfortable Scene” And The Hundred Launches

It was a bad night for female empowerment, but a good night for Channel Nine who won the night with the notorious ‘Hot Or Not’ challenge on Married At First Sight.

In a challenge that is part of the ‘experiment’ and not at all an attempt to start conflict, the contestants are forced to rank the other husbands and wives from hot to not.

Unhappy with Harrison and Jesse taking the award for this years’ most toxic husband, Shannon rises to the challenge and places not his wife Caitlin, but instead businesswoman Melinda as number one, followed by Claire.

After moving Caitlin further down the line in a self-proclaimed bid to be honest, Shannon says “I haven’t seen these girls without make-up and I have seen you without make-up.” Stay classy Shannon.

On MAFS’ Instagram page, 2020 MAFS contestant described it as the “The most uncomfortable scene I have ever seen on mafs!” Understandable.

As many as 826,000 viewers tuned in for the episode which helped Nine secure an overall channel share of 33.9 percent, followed by Seven with 27.4 percent, Network 10 with 15.4 percent, the ABC with 14.9 percent and SBS Network with 8.4 percent.

Nine’s The Hundred With Andy Lee launched with 446,000 views making it the third most-watched entertainment show for metro viewers. It was just beaten by Seven’s Home And Away which had 476,000 views.

Meanwhile Seven’s Australian Idol switched the tables with 417,000 views vs 395,000 for Network 10’s Survivor.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 33.9% 27.4% 15.4% 14.9% 8.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 855,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 842,000 3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUES Nine Network 826,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 707,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 699,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 658,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 574,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 476,000 9 THE HUNDRED WITH ANDY LEE -LAUNCH Nine Network 446,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 436,000