Tuesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins With “Most Uncomfortable Scene” And The Hundred Launches

Tuesday TV Ratings: MAFS Wins With “Most Uncomfortable Scene” And The Hundred Launches
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



It was a bad night for female empowerment, but a good night for Channel Nine who won the night with the notorious ‘Hot Or Not’ challenge on Married At First Sight.

In a challenge that is part of the ‘experiment’ and not at all an attempt to start conflict, the contestants are forced to rank the other husbands and wives from hot to not.

Unhappy with Harrison and Jesse taking the award for this years’ most toxic husband, Shannon rises to the challenge and places not his wife Caitlin, but instead businesswoman Melinda as number one, followed by Claire.

After moving Caitlin further down the line in a self-proclaimed bid to be honest, Shannon says “I haven’t seen these girls without make-up and I have seen you without make-up.” Stay classy Shannon.

On MAFS’ Instagram page, 2020 MAFS contestant described it as the “The most uncomfortable scene I have ever seen on mafs!” Understandable.

Source: MAFS Instagram

As many as 826,000 viewers tuned in for the episode which helped Nine secure an overall channel share of 33.9 percent, followed by Seven with 27.4 percent, Network 10 with 15.4 percent, the ABC with 14.9 percent and SBS Network with 8.4 percent.

Nine’s The Hundred With Andy Lee launched with 446,000 views making it the third most-watched entertainment show for metro viewers. It was just beaten by Seven’s Home And Away which had 476,000 views.

Meanwhile Seven’s Australian Idol switched the tables with 417,000 views vs 395,000 for Network 10’s Survivor.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share
Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network
33.9% 27.4% 15.4% 14.9% 8.4%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 
1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 855,000
2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 842,000
3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUES Nine Network 826,000
4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 707,000
5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 699,000
6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 658,000
7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 574,000
8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 476,000
9 THE HUNDRED WITH ANDY LEE -LAUNCH Nine Network 446,000
10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 436,000

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]