Monday TV Ratings: First Dinner Party On MAFS And Survivor Increases Lead On Idol

The first dinner party of this year’s MAFS didn’t disappoint with at least one contestant breaking down in tears, good work Channel Nine!

The drama helped MAFS secure 841,000 metro views last night, once again making it the most-watched entertainment show.

The ABC’s Back Roads and Seven’s Home And Away also made it into the top ten with 510,000 and 507,000 views respectably.

Network 10s Survivor increased its lead over Seven’s Australian Idol with 449,000 metro views vs 410,000.

But Seven retained its top spot with its news show peaking at 914,000 views last night.

Nine won the night with a 31.4 percent share, followed by Seven with 26.6 percent, the ABC with 18.7 percent, Network 10 with 16.8 percent and SBS Network with 6.5 percent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 31.4% 26.6% 16.8% 18.7% 6.5%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 914,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 907,000 3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -MON Nine Network 841,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 807,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 778,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 699,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 610,000 8 BACK ROADS-EV ABC TV 510,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 509,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 507,000