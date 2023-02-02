Thursday TV Ratings: Viewers Commit To MAFS, 10’s Taskmaster Debuts To 360K

Sofia Geraghty
Aussie metro viewers said “I do” to Nine’s Married At First Sight with the show once again winning the top entertainment spot for Thursday night.

A total of 704,000 metro viewers signed up to watch two more couples sign the knot.

The wedding bells were followed by Seven’s Home and Away with 479,000 views, and The Chase Australia with 457,000 views.

Network 10’s new comedy entrant Taskmaster just beat Seven’s Big Bash League with 360,000 metro views vs 352,000 views.

Overall MAFS helped Nine secure a win at 31.4 per cent, Seven held strong at 27.8 per cent and Network 10 saw a slight rise at 16.4 per cent.

These were followed by the ABC with 15.8 per cent and SBS Network at 8.6 per cent.

                                                       Daily Channel Share
Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network
31.4% 27.8% 16.4% 15.8% 8.6%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 
1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 860,000
2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 822,000
3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -THURS Nine Network 704,000
4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 699,000
5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 695,000
6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 596,000
7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 573,000
8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 479,000
9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 457,000
10 7.30-EV ABC TV 415,000

