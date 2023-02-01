Wednesday TV Ratings: Wedding Bells Continue To Chime As MAFS Takes Top Spot

Another day, another wedding and another overall win for Nine: a total of 790,000 metro viewers tuned in to watch Day 3 of this years’ Married At First Sight.

This helped Nine gain an overall share of 32.5 per cent, which was followed by Seven with 26.3 per cent, Network 10 at 16.3 per cent, the ABC at 15.3 per cent and SBS Network at 9.6 per cent.

Network 10’s Survivor and Seven’s Australian Idol continued to battle it out and were nearly neck-and-neck last night with Australian Idol just pipping Survivor 370,000 views v 369,000 views.

MAFS came first for the 26-39 demo, followed by Survivor which held the no.2 spot.

Meanwhile Seven News gained the overall top spot at 872,000 views. Nine News had a peak of 695,000 metro viewers and ABC News had 581,000 views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 32.5% 26.3% 16.3% 15.3% 9.6%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 872,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 836,000 3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -WED Nine Network 790,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 695,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 682,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 610,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 581,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 476,000 9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 444,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 432,000