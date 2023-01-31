Tuesday TV Ratings: MAFs Holds Strong As Australian Idol Pips Survivor

After a drama-fuelled launch, viewers were keen for more of Nine’s Married At First Sight.

It was the most-watched entertainment show for the second night running as 796,000 metro viewers tuned in to watch 36-year-old Sandy Jawanda marry 42-year-old Dan Hunjas.

It was an emotional episode as Sandy, who is a first-gen Indian Australian, defied the wishes of her parents in a bid to find love.

Whilst her beau’s family and friends initially made some mildly problematic cultural comments such as “Dan didn’t sign up for this”, in reference to the Indian wedding theme, Sandy soon won them and the audience over with her heartwarming authenticity. N’awww.

The show helped Nine secure a 33.9 per cent audience share, followed by Seven at 26.6 per cent, Network 10 at 16.3 per cent, the ABC at 15.2 per cent and SBS Network at 8.1 per cent.

Seven’s Australian Idol just pipped Network 10s Survivor last night with 434,000 metro views vs 410,000 views.

MAFs was the most-watched show in the 16-39 demo, followed by Survivor, then Home and Away, Seven News and Australian Idol.

Seven’s strongholds Home and Away and The Chase Australia were the 2nd and 3rd most-watched entertainment shows of the night with 492,000 and 447,000 views respectively.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 33.9% 26.6% 16.3% 15.2% 8.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 865,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 846,000 3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE Nine Network 796,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 776,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 772,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 660,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 555,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 492,000 9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 447,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 442,000