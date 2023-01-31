Tuesday TV Ratings: MAFs Holds Strong As Australian Idol Pips Survivor

Tuesday TV Ratings: MAFs Holds Strong As Australian Idol Pips Survivor
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



After a drama-fuelled launch, viewers were keen for more of Nine’s Married At First Sight. 

It was the most-watched entertainment show for the second night running as 796,000 metro viewers tuned in to watch 36-year-old Sandy Jawanda marry 42-year-old Dan Hunjas.

It was an emotional episode as Sandy, who is a first-gen Indian Australian, defied the wishes of her parents in a bid to find love.

Whilst her beau’s family and friends initially made some mildly problematic cultural comments such as “Dan didn’t sign up for this”, in reference to the Indian wedding theme, Sandy soon won them and the audience over with her heartwarming authenticity. N’awww.

The show helped Nine secure a 33.9 per cent audience share, followed by Seven at 26.6 per cent, Network 10 at 16.3 per cent, the ABC at 15.2 per cent and SBS Network at 8.1 per cent.

Seven’s Australian Idol just pipped Network 10s Survivor last night with 434,000 metro views vs 410,000 views.

MAFs was the most-watched show in the 16-39 demo, followed by Survivor, then Home and Away, Seven News and Australian Idol.

Seven’s strongholds Home and Away and The Chase Australia were the 2nd and 3rd most-watched entertainment shows of the night with 492,000 and 447,000 views respectively.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share
Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network
33.9% 26.6% 16.3% 15.2% 8.1%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 
1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 865,000
2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 846,000
3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE Nine Network 796,000
4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 776,000
5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 772,000
6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 660,000
7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 555,000
8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 492,000
9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 447,000
10 7.30-EV ABC TV 442,000

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]