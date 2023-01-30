Monday TV Ratings: Viewers Say “I Do” To MAFS, With Oz Idol & Survivor Soundly Beat                              

Entertainment viewers will be pleased to know that Sports have been replaced by debauchery, with the return of Nine’s Married At First Sight.

More than 840,000 metro viewers tuned in to watch a hopeful Bronte have her dreams crushed by “handsome” Harrison, making it the highest-viewed entertainment program of Monday night.

Whilst Bronte might not have been feeling the love, Nine certainly was. The Aussie favourite helped it gain a 32.4 per cent audience share.

It was a good night all around for entertainment lovers. Network 10s Survivor launched last night with 447,000 viewers and Seven’s Australian Idol hit the screens with 413,000 viewers.

Despite all the delightful reality drama on offer, a significant chunk of viewers still opted for real-life drama. Seven’s news once again took the top spot with 900,000 metro viewers.

Following Nine’s 32.4 per cent share was Seven with 23.9 per cent of views, the ABC with 18.9 per cent of views and SBS Network with 7.3 per cent of metro views.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share
Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network
32.4% 23.9% 17.5% 18.9% 7.3%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 
1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 900,000
2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 892,000
3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -LAUNCH Nine Network 840,000
4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 794,000
5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 760,000
6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 641,000
7 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 639,000
8 7.30-EV ABC TV 564,000
9 FOUR CORNERS-EV ABC TV 546,000
10 BACK ROADS S9-EV ABC TV 527,000

