Sunday TV Ratings: Djokovic Win Secures Nine Nearly 50% Of Viewers Despite Being 300K Down On 2022

Sofia Geraghty
Sofia Geraghty
Some 1.3 million Aussies watched Novak Djokovic win his 10th Australian Open men’s singles title – securing Nine a 47.4 per cent audience share.

However, numbers were again down on last year with the 2022 final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev attracting over 1.6 million metro viewers.

A total of 1.0 million metro viewers watched Serbian Djokovic lift the Australian Open cup after he defeated Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The tennis secured three of the top five most-watched shows last night, with Seven and Nine’s news offerings taking the two remaining spots.

Network 10’s The Bachelors also made it into the top ten, with a peak of 356,000 metro viewers watching on linear TV.

Despite this year’s series receiving lower linear views than previous years, Network 10 said the show was a hit on playback.

The Bachelors Australia has been the number one commercial series on BVOD since it launched with 110 million minutes viewed to date and continuing to grow,”Daniel Monaghan, senior vice president content and programming, Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) said.

Meanwhile, a repeat of Vera secured the ABC 388,000 views.

Following Nine’s 47.4 per cent audience share was Seven with 20.7 per cent of views, ABC TV Network with a  13.7 per cent share and SBS Network with 5.6 per cent share.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share
Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network
47.4% 20.7% 12.6% 13.7% 5.6%

 

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 
1 2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D14 -MEN’S FINAL Nine Network 1,322,000
2 2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D14 -MEN’S FINAL -PRESENTATION Nine Network 1,053,000
3 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 864,000
4 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network + Affiliates 682,000
5 2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D14 -MEN’S FINAL -PRE MATCH Nine Network + Affiliates 585,000
6 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 554,000
7 VERA RPT ABC TV 388,000
8 THE BACHELORS AUSTRALIA GRAND FINALE – THE FINAL Network 10 430,000
9 THE BACHELORS AUSTRALIA GRAND FINALE Network 10 356,000
10 SEVEN’S CRICKET: BIG BASH LEAGUE – THE KNOCKOUT Seven Network 348,000

