Thursday TV Ratings: Aussies Join Bill Gates In Watching Elena Rybakina Beat Victoria Azarenka At AO

Australian viewers joined Microsoft mogul Bill Gates in watching Elena Rybakina triumph over Victoria Azarenka at the Australian Open yesterday.

A total of 526,000 metro viewers tuned in to watch Rybakina make her way to the final on Saturday night.

Aussies weren’t the only ones watching. Bill Gates and his sister Kristianne Gates were also seen watching the semi-finals.

Gate’s attempts at hiding his identity with a crafty hat were thwarted when Nine commentator Sam Smith reportedly shouted out “Bill Gates is in the house tonight,”. Better luck next time, Bill.

The tennis views catapulted Nine to an overall channel share of 36.3 per cent. They were followed by Seven with 24.4 per cent and The ABC with 16.5 per cent. Network 10 received 14.8 per cent of the share and SBS Network had 8.1 per cent.

Seven’s The Chase and Home and Away were the only other entertainment shows to make it into the top ten with 430,000 and 415,000 views respectively.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 36.3% 24.4% 14.8% 16.5% 8.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network + Affiliates 815,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network + Affiliates 797,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 672,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network + Affiliates 672,000 5 2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D11 -NIGHT Nine Network + Affiliates 526,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 494,000 7 2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D11 -NIGHT SESSION 2 Nine Network 438,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 430,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 415,000 10 AUSTRALIA DAY LIVE 2023-EV ABC TV 300,000