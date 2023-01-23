Monday TV Wrap: More Than 700,000 Aussies Watch Djokovic Wipe Out Alex de Minaur

There was a clear winner for Monday night’s ratings. At its peak, 730,000 Aussie metro viewers tuned in to watch Novak Djokovic’s thrashing of Alex de Minaur.

Despite being injured, Djokovic beat De Minaur in a clear 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 triumph – making him a clear favourite to win the 2023 Australian Open.

The match helped Nine securing a winning daily channel share of 34.9 per cent, followed by Seven with 27.6 per cent, The ABC with 15.5 per cent, Network 10 with 14.1 per cent and SBS Network with 7.9 per cent.

Seven’s staples The Chase and Home And Away were the only other entertainment shows to make it into the top ten yesterday. At its peak 489,000 metro viewers watched The Chase and 488,000 showed up to watch Home And Away.

Seven’s news continued to top the board overall with 889,000 metro viewers watching the news at 6.30.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 34.9% 27.6% 14.1% 15.5% 7.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network + Affiliates 889,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network + Affiliates 880,000 3 2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D8 -NIGHT Nine Network 730,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network + Affiliates 679,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network + Affiliates 657,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV + Affiliates 576,000 7 2023 AUSTRALIAN OPEN D8 -NIGHT SESSION 2 Nine Network 489,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network + Affiliates 489,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network + Affiliates 488,000 10 7.30 SUMMER-EV ABC TV 419,000