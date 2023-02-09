TV Ratings Wednesday: MAFS Takes Overall Win With Cheating Scandal

TV Ratings Wednesday: MAFS Takes Overall Win With Cheating Scandal
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Nine’s Married At First Sight was the most watched show on TV last night with 836,000 metro viewers signing up to watch Jesse accuse his wife Claire of cheating.

The show just overtook Seven’s News which reached a peak metro audience of 811,000 views.

Nine’s A Current Affair had 621,000 views, the ABC’s Hard Quiz S8 had 492,000 views and Seven’s Home And Away had 459,000 views.

Nine had an overall channel share of 34.7 percent, followed by Seven with 24.4 percent, the ABC with 18 percent, Network 10 with 14.9 percent and SBS Network with 8.0 percent.

 

                                                       Daily Channel Share
Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network
34.7% 24.4% 14.9% 18.0% 8.0%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 
1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT – WED Nine Network 836,000
2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 811,000
3 SEVEN NEW Seven Network 797,000
4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 725,000
5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 700,000
6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 621,000
7  ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 559,000
8 HARD QUIZ S8-EV ABC TV 492,000
9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 459,000
10 7.30-EV ABC TV 430,000

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert
  • Marketing

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert

Australia-based Arid Zone has won two awards at the annual international PPAI Awards held in Las Vegas last month. The awards recognise and celebrate creative excellence in the global promotional products industry. Arid Zone won Gold Pyramid Awards for both Educational and Social Responsibility Client Programs for its Kinder Kit product used by the Victorian […]