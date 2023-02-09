TV Ratings Wednesday: MAFS Takes Overall Win With Cheating Scandal

Nine’s Married At First Sight was the most watched show on TV last night with 836,000 metro viewers signing up to watch Jesse accuse his wife Claire of cheating.

The show just overtook Seven’s News which reached a peak metro audience of 811,000 views.

Nine’s A Current Affair had 621,000 views, the ABC’s Hard Quiz S8 had 492,000 views and Seven’s Home And Away had 459,000 views.

Nine had an overall channel share of 34.7 percent, followed by Seven with 24.4 percent, the ABC with 18 percent, Network 10 with 14.9 percent and SBS Network with 8.0 percent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 34.7% 24.4% 14.9% 18.0% 8.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT – WED Nine Network 836,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 811,000 3 SEVEN NEW Seven Network 797,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 725,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 700,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 621,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 559,000 8 HARD QUIZ S8-EV ABC TV 492,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 459,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 430,000