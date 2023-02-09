TV Ratings Thursday: Home And Away Helps Seven Win Night

TV Ratings Thursday: Home And Away Helps Seven Win Night
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Aussie favourite Seven’s Home And Away was the most watched entertainment show last night with total metro views of 424,000.

This helped Seven come to an overall win, with a channel share of 28.0 percent, followed by Nine with 27.4 percent, the ABC with 18.1 percent and SBS with 9.7 percent.

Seven’s news was the most-watched show of the night with 714,000 metro views. Nine’s A Current Affair had 552,000 views.

Nine’s RBT made for sober viewing with 412,000 views and Seven’s The Chase Australia had 395,000 views.

Network 10’s Taskmaster had 305,000 metro viewers.

                                                       Daily Channel Share
Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network
27.4% 28.0% 16.7% 18.1% 9.7%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 
1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 714,000
2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 705,000
3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 664,000
4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 658,000
5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 552,000
6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 519,000
7 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 424,000
8 RBT Nine Network 412,000
9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 395,000
10 HOME AND AWAY-LATE Seven Network 384,000

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert
  • Marketing

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert

Australia-based Arid Zone has won two awards at the annual international PPAI Awards held in Las Vegas last month. The awards recognise and celebrate creative excellence in the global promotional products industry. Arid Zone won Gold Pyramid Awards for both Educational and Social Responsibility Client Programs for its Kinder Kit product used by the Victorian […]