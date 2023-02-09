TV Ratings Thursday: Home And Away Helps Seven Win Night

Aussie favourite Seven’s Home And Away was the most watched entertainment show last night with total metro views of 424,000.

This helped Seven come to an overall win, with a channel share of 28.0 percent, followed by Nine with 27.4 percent, the ABC with 18.1 percent and SBS with 9.7 percent.

Seven’s news was the most-watched show of the night with 714,000 metro views. Nine’s A Current Affair had 552,000 views.

Nine’s RBT made for sober viewing with 412,000 views and Seven’s The Chase Australia had 395,000 views.

Network 10’s Taskmaster had 305,000 metro viewers.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.4% 28.0% 16.7% 18.1% 9.7%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 714,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 705,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 664,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 658,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 552,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 519,000 7 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 424,000 8 RBT Nine Network 412,000 9 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 395,000 10 HOME AND AWAY-LATE Seven Network 384,000