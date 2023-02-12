Sunday TV Ratings: ABC’s Death In Paradise Knocks Off Survivor & Idol

Ita’s sure to have some extra spring in her step this morning after the ABC’s Death In Paradise pulled more viewers than both Survivor and Idol.

The long-running police drama pulled 588,000 viewers according to OzTAM metro numbers. That left 10’s Survivor with 498,000 and Idol with a slightly worrying 453,000.

None of this mattered for the all-conquering MAFS which was the most watched show of the night, falling just shy of the million-mark with 933,000 viewers.

Nine easily won Sunday with 31.9 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels.) Seven was a distant second with 22.2 per cent share. The ABC was third and 20.8 per cent, 10 did 16.6 per cent and SBS nabbed 8.4 per cent.

In the battle of the 6pm news spots, Seven (785,000) got bragging rights over Nine (744,000) while 60 Minutes had 524,000.

Other standouts for Seven included Abba Vs Queen (210,000) and Seven News At Five (171,000).

Survivor aside, 10’s best were The Sunday Project (253,000) and 10 News First (182,000.)

The ABC’s night ran thus: 7pm news (609,000), Death In Paradise (588,000), a repeat of Vera (491,000), Insiders (245,000) and a repeat of Doc Martin (181,000).

SBS’s best was again trains – Ancient Egypt By Train chugging to pharaoh-like 168,000.