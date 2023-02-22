Tuesday TV Ratings: Cheating Scandal Fallout On MAFS

It was a heated night on MAFS, with a furious Jesse confronting Adam about his adulterous kiss with Jesse’s ‘wife’ Claire.

More than 872,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the fallout of the cheating scandal, following Claire’s Monday night disclosure that she had in fact kissed Adam on a drunken night out.

“I think you better come with me bro,” Jesse begins ominously to Adam. Despite attempts to have a civilised chat in Jesse’s flat, the confrontation eventually winds up in the hallway with Jesse calling Adam many names that needed to be beeped out.

Staying on entertainment, Seven’s Home And Away pulled in 488,000 metro views and Network 10’s Australian Survivor pulled in 467,000 views. Seven’s The Chase Australia had 466,000 views.

Turning to news, Seven News reached a peak audience of 886,000 views, Nine News reached 752,000 and Nine’s A Current Affair hit the devil’s number of 666,000.

Nine won the night with a 33.7 percent channel share, followed by Seven with 26.6 percent, Network 10 with 17.4 percent of views, the ABC with 15 percent and SBS with 7.3 percent.

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 886,000 2 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -TUE Nine Network 872,000 3 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 838,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 752,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 734,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 666,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 537,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 488,000 9 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR TUES Network 10 467,000 10 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 466,000