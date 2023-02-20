Monday TV Ratings: Survivor Joins MAFS & The Chase In Top 10

MAFS was once again the top-rated entertainment show on Monday night, as viewers tuned in to watch Jesse get his heart broken.

A total of 837,000 metro viewers witnessed Claire tell a love-struck Jesse that, despite calling him paranoid, she had actually in fact kissed Adam (we thank Nine for their work in educating the masses on what gaslighting is).

Proving that some viewers have more intellectual taste than watching debauchery unfold, the next top-rated show was Seven’s The Chase with 526,000 viewers.

Following that was Network 10’s Survivor, which had its biggest Monday of the season and reported 492,000 metro views.

Seven News was the most-watched overall show of the night with a peak of 888,000 metro views. Nine News pulled in a peak of 643,000 eyeballs and A Current Affair had 629,000.

Nine won the night with 31.3 percent of views, followed by Seven with 26.9 percent, the ABC with 17.8 percent, Network 10 with 16.8 percent and SBS Network with 7.2 percent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 31.3% 26.9% 16.8% 17.8% 7.2%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 888,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 888,000 3 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -MON Nine Network 837,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 643,000 5 NINE NEWS Nine Network 796,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 629,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 594,000 8 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 526,000 9 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR MON Network 10 492,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 474,000